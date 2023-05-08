Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has for the time admitted, albeit indirectly, that Raila Odinga’s weekly demos were taking a toll on Kenya Kwanza government.

This is after he hailed Raila for agreeing to talk to President William Ruto for the good of the country.

Speaking during the installation of Reverend Cleophas Oseso as the new Nakuru Catholic Diocese Bishop, Gachagua lauded the Azimio la Umoja coalition for agreeing to call off the mass action and opt for the bipartisan approach.

“We need to find a peaceful way of settling our differences. President William Ruto has been magnanimous when reached out by the opposition.”

“Violence is unacceptable. We welcome the Azimio team to the table for discussions but in the meantime we are busy. If it is within the law, if it is something that can be done, we will do it. If not, if they tell us they want us to open the servers we don’t know,” he noted.

Gachagua’s change of tone signals that had Raila continued with protests, the Kenya Kwanza government could have collapsed.

