Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has bragged that the government on Tuesday succeeded in stopping Azimio One Kenya demos.

Speaking at an event, the Second in Command said the government was on high alert on Tuesday and this stopped Azimio leader Raila Odinga from holding his demonstrations.

Gachagua also attacked Azimio after a bus was torched along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

“Walifika pale Ngong Road wakaanza kuchoma mabasi, naye tumewakalia sahii,” Gachagua said.

He added, “Raila is used to getting into government with his chest, he wants to be part of us by force, that one we will not agree with.”

However, in a rejoinder, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua said the PSV bus was burnt by goons hired by Gachagua and Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to paint Azimio as a violent and chaotic alliance.

“Hooligans were hired to cause mayhem and destroy properties, we are aware they were acting under the command of Gachagua and Kuria.

“They were recruited at a meeting in Thika a few days ago, and were ferried to Nairobi last night,” Karua said.

