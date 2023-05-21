Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua listed 20 promises President William Ruto has achieved in his eight months after being sworn into office.

Speaking while attending a thanksgiving event in Nyandarua County together with his boss, the visibly angry Gachagua blasted the media for accusing Ruto of delivering empty promises.

He accused the media of misreporting and giving Ruto’s achievements a blind eye.

Here are the promises the president has fulfilled so far in only eight months according to Gachagua.

1. Ruto appointed and swore in judges of the Court of Appeal that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had refused to appoint.

2. He had allocated Ksh4 billion in the budget policy statement (BPS) to the Judiciary.

3. Gave financial autonomy to the National Police Service (NPS).

4. Digitization of nearly 5,000 government services from only 320 services.

5. Appointed the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms to deal with the challenges of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

6. Ruto sorted out the issue of university reforms by introducing a new funding model.

7. Realised affordable housing saying by building 36,000 housing units in a record 8 months.

8. Distributed milk coolers across the country for the benefit of dairy farmers.

9. Brough Hustler Fund which is transforming lives.

10, Unlocked stalled road projects by paying contractors so that the projects could be completed.

11. lowering the price of a two-kilogram packet of maize flour from Sh230 to between Sh150 and Sh180 depending on where the customer buys.

12. Accomplished public sector reforms as he had promised.

13. Not use the criminal justice system to curtail political freedoms as he had promised in his campaign.

14. Visited 39 out of 47 counties in the last eight months. This was to meet the people and engage with them as he had promised.

15. Supplied food to drought-stricken areas.

16. Employed the highest number of teachers at 35,000 in a single financial year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.