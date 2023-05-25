Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – Former United States President Barack Obama has penned a touching tribute to music icon Tina Turner, following her death, at age 83, on Wednesday, May 24.

While remembering the singer on his social media accounts, the 61-year-old politician described the late legend as ‘raw’ and ‘powerful.’

‘She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy,’ the father-of-two tweeted.

He continued: ‘Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.’

His statement came just hours after President Joe Biden shared a lengthy tribute about the trailblazing rocker’s legacy on The White House’s website.

‘Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time,’ he began.

Biden added: ‘With 12 Grammy Awards, she was the only woman to win in the pop, rock, and R&B categories, a signal of her versatility, creativity, and broad appeal. Millions flocked to her concerts. Her high-octane dance performances were legendary. And her iconic hits – including Proud Mary, The Best, What’s Love Got to Do with It – continue to be treasured, and sung at full volume, by generations of fans.’

The Scranton native went on to call Turner a ‘once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever’ before praising her ‘remarkable’ personal strength.

‘Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers,’ he concluded.

‘Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was ‘simply the best.’

In her final interview, just six weeks ago, the legendary singer, who died at her home in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland, said she wanted to be remembered as ‘the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.’

Turner is survived by two adult sons and her husband Erwin Bach, who she dated for 30 years before marrying a decade ago. Two of her sons preceded her in death; in 2018, her son Craig, killed himself aged 59 at home in Los Angeles.

In December last year, Turner’s son Ronnie died at the age of 62 from complications caused by colon cancer.