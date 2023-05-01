Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has expressed his disappointment at how Elon Musk’ is handling the micro-blogging platform since the takeover.

Jack made the remarks on his Twitter alternative platform Bluesky, in which he claimed that Musk should have walked away and paid the $1 billion, a termination fee if he or Twitter had backed out of the deal last year.

Jack wrote, “If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was name a price that the board felt was better than what the company could do independently. This is true for every public company. Was I optimistic? Yes. Did I have the final say? No. I think he should have walked away and paid the $1 billion.”

Also, Jack criticized Musk’s introduction of the Blue Badge subscription policy which he said payment as proof of humans is a trap.

In his words, “Payment as a proof of human is a trap and I am not aligned with that at all. The payment systems being used for that proof exclude millions if not billions of people.”

Jack’s criticism of Musk’s leadership at Twitter comes after he had openly supported Musk in 2022 when he described him as the singular person he trusted to handle the company, also noting that had faith in him.

Jack tweeted in 2022, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness”.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has however been followed with widespread criticism following the massive layoff of employees and the series of changes he has carried out on the platform.