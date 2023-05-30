Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Former Treasury Principal Secretary, Kamau Thugge, has shocked Kenyans after revealing his net worth.

Thugge, who was nominated by President William Ruto as the next Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor, was appearing before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee on Tuesday.

Thugge told the committee that his net worth is Sh 450 million and consists of an apartment in Westlands, a house in Mombasa, a plot of land in Ridgeways estate on Kiambu Road, and another parcel in Thika Greens as well as company shares and cash equivalents.

If approved by the National Assembly, Thugge will succeed Patrick Njoroge, who is expected to exit office in mid-June after eight years at the helm of CBK.

Thugge is poised to return to the public service after four years in the cold.

Thugge was hounded out of office as Treasury PS after being linked to a multi-billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal in 2019. He was, however, cleared of any wrongdoing in 2021.

Responding to questions regarding the graft allegations levelled against him, Thugge told the MPs he was wrongly accused.

“I was wrongly accused, that is why the DPP freed me of all the charges and I turned state witness. I am still a state witness and I follow the law as required,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST