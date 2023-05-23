Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former Presidential aspirant and Agano party leader David Mwaure has finally revealed why he lost the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

In an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Mwaure, who emerged fourth during the hotly contested election, said he lost because many Kenyans were not ready for his presidency.

“I do not think Kenyans were ready for a Kenyan like me, probably for the message I had,” Mwaure said.

He also said he did not have enough capital to campaign because running a presidential campaign needs adequate funding.

He added that he joined the presidential race late while others had already established their ground.

He, however, said that he did not give up until he passed the message he had to Kenyans.

“There were people who voted for me even when they could see that this good brother was not going to get it but they still woke up that morning and went to the ballot box and voted for the ideas and possibly somebody’s future,” he said.

Mwaure recently landed a role in the government as the chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund.

He was appointed by Environment CS Soipan Tuya to work for a period of three years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.