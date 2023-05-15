Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – Former actor, Obinna Nwafor popularly known as Saint Obi has died after a prolonged illness.

The iconic actor, 57, reportedly passed away on Monday May 7, following months of visiting the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

He was said to be staying in his sister’s home when he died.

Details of his passing are being kept under wraps by his family.

Saint Obi rose to prominence in the 90s, appearing in over 200 films, including candle light and state of emergency.

He was also a film producer and director.

May his soul rest in Peace