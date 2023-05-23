Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Former NFL star, Tom Brady has reportedly struck a deal with Mark Davis to become a part owner of Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed that the future of Hall of Famer and the Las Vegas Raiders owner had been in talks for weeks about a potential agreement.

Breer revealed that the deal has been concluded and now awaiting an approval from at least 24 of the league’s other owners. The vote will not happen in the spring, but is expected to happen soon.

If and when the move becomes official, Brady will reportedly not have a say in the team’s business or football affairs. It is however expected that he will have a huge impact on the team.

This would not be Brady’s first foray into sports ownership. He’s already a Major League Pickleball Team owner and he’s got a part of Davis’ WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces, as well.