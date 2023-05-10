Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Kroy Biermann is devastated by his wife Kim Zolciak’s decision to end their marriage after a decade together.

The 37-year-old former NFL star has changed his Instagram bio to include the phrase, ‘my ring meant a thing,’ throwing shade at his soon-to-be ex-wife, 44, as he referenced her song Ring Didn’t Mean A Thing since being served divorce papers.

His bio now reads, ‘Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.’

Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann, 26, has also unfollowed her adoptive father on the site in the wake of the split.

The reality television personality follows 233 people on the app and her dad is no longer one of them.

It was gathered that Brielle was blindsided by her parents’ split, along with the rest of the family.

For his part, Kroy still follows his six children and his former spouse on the platform.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former Atlanta Falcons athlete share KJ, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana, 21, in 2013.

The official date of separation in the legal documents was listed as April 30, 2023.

An insider with exclusive knowledge of the situation revealed the root of that ‘break,’ telling DailyMail.com that the breakdown of the couple’s relationship began with their financial struggles – which Kim ‘blamed’ Kroy for, despite allowing him to take control of much of their finances ‘for years.’

‘Kroy did everything for Kim,’ the source explained. ‘He was her manager, her assistant, and her husband.

‘She leaned on him for so many years and relied on him for everything. She also took him for granted and she blamed him when their financial situation went to hell.’

In the wake of the divorce announcement, it’s been alleged that Kim and Kroy owe $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, a debt that piled up after they reportedly failed to pay the IRS in 2013, 2017, and 2018.