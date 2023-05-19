Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has come out from his sabbatical and sent a message to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Keter was forcefully sent to political oblivion by Nandi Hills residents last year after he failed to defend his seat.

Keter, who was one of the fierce critics of President William Ruto, was sent home by Bernard Kibor Kitur, who was a United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate.

On Friday, Keter came out from trenches and mocked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who said UDA will rule for 100 years.

“We have moved across the country and you have seen that our party is now in every corner of the country. Our plans are bigger and we will expand the party to reach the Nyanza region and other areas… “

“This is a massive party that will rule for 100 years,” Gachagua said on Thursday when addressing UDA grassroots leaders from Nairobi County.

In response, Keter said Ruto and Gachagua will rule for only one term.

“One Term Presidency Loading……” Keter wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.