Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 09 May 2023 – Former Miss Universe Kenya 1st Runners-up Asiko Lela is reportedly dating an elderly mzungu who is old enough to be her grandfather.

A hawk-eyed Kenyan captured a photo of the petite model with the man at an airport in Turkey.

They were reportedly going on vacation.

The man is alleged to be financing her lavish lifestyle and taking her on exotic vacation trips.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.