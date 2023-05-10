Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Michael Carrick has the credentials to manage the Red Devils in the long run.

Carrick took his first job as manager with Middlesbrough in October last year and he was able to transform their fortunes within the space of a few games.

Middlesbrough recently finished fourth in the Championship standings and have a strong chance of securing Premier League promotion via the play-offs.

Carrick had three games as United’s caretaker boss after Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021. He had a positive influence with two wins and one draw.

The 41-year-old had the option to continue as part of the backroom staff under Ralf Rangnick but he opted to part ways to pursue a managerial career.

Speaking to The Athletic, Solskjaer has now spoken highly about the former England star and said that he is 100 per cent sure that he can become United’s manager.

He said: “I don’t like to compare myself to many people, but I can see myself in Michael and Michael in me. I’m not saying that I could pick a pass like he could, but the two of us are calm and reflective.”

“He’s a winner, a massive winner, yet he stays in control of his emotions. He knows what he wants and doesn’t lose his rag. He’ll never be emotional and fight with the players.

“Chuba Akpom, his top scorer, said recently that Michael’s the manager he’s always dreamed of having and I can believe that.

“Michael has had to change a little bit since becoming a manager. He was maybe too into the details as a coach, but as a manager you have to take a step back and manage people.

“At United, I’d sometimes see Michael talk to the players. Some of these were ex-team-mates of his which isn’t easy, but he had an authority about him. I am 100 per cent sure that Michael will be the manager of Manchester United if he wants to be.

“Michael is a man of value and principles, a big family man, but his knowledge is also second to none. He’s had Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as managers, and he’s played with the best players in the world.

“He’s a winner but he’s still in control of his emotions. I cannot see him not being the Manchester United manager.”

The former United star has done wonders with Boro over the course of the current season. They were right in the relegation battle when he took charge.

United are not expected to look for a new manager anytime soon. Erik ten Hag is clearly part of the long-term project with the Red Devils.