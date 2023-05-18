Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Former Kesses Member of Parliament Swarup Mishra has ditched former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, and by extension, Raila Odinga’s Azimio, and officially joined President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mishra made the big announcement at UDA Headquarters in Nairobi and was received into the party by none other than UDA Secretary-General Cleopas Malala.

However, his move left a lot to be desired after he was linked to the dreaded Shakahola massacre.

According to reports, Mishra may have been working with cult leader Paul Mackenzie in the human organ trafficking ring.

He is said to have been the one who was buying human organs of the Shakahola victims from Pastor Mackenzie who is being accused of forcing his followers to fast to death.

According to autopsy reports of some of the victims that have been exhumed from Shakahola Forest, many of them died as a result of starvation, and some were killed by blunt objects as well as asphyxiation.

Some of the victims had their body organs missing and this is where Mishra comes in.

Mishra, who owns Mediheal Hospitals across the country and in India, won the Kesses MP seat in 2017 under a Jubilee party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST