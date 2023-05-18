Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Isaack Hassan has revealed that he wanted Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to win the 2013 presidential election.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Hassan praised the former Prime Minister for playing a key role that saw him become a commissioner of the Constitutional Review Commission.

“I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister and in my first job as CKRC’s Commissioner, he was the chairman of the parliamentary select Committee on the Constitution. They interviewed us and I was among those selected from North Eastern Province,” said Hassan.

The former IEBC boss went on to reveal that he wished Raila became the President so that Kenyans could taste his alternative leadership.

“I became Chairman of IIEC with his support and then IEBC with his support. If there’s anyone I have respect and gratitude for it is him and I really would have wished him to win the election and become our president because we needed to taste his presidency,” he stated.

Hassan also stated that it was a hard time for him to announce the 2013 presidential results, but he did it because it was the people’s will.

“As the chairman of the electoral commission, I only announced the will of the people, the results of the elections. That for me was a very difficult time but what can you do? That is the game, the name of the game so it was never personal,” he added.

Raila emerged second after being annihilated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and during the hotly contested Presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST