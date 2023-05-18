Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Issack Hassan has said he apologised to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after his lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, insulted him by calling him a ‘perennial loser’.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday, Hassan recalled how Ahmednassir Abdullahi’s sentiments about Raila being a perennial loser who does not accept defeat annoyed the ODM supremo.

Ahmednasir had made the remarks after the highly contested elections of 2013 where Hassan had declared Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.

Hassan disclosed that he met the former Premier in Dubai, where they discussed the same and he apologised to Raila over the sentiments of his lawyer.

“I had a very good discussion with Raila, and he was unhappy that my lawyer had called him a perennial loser who will never accept defeat but has to blame others for his loss.

“I apologised to him and told him I did not approve of it, but please accept my apology, and he accepted,” Hassan said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST