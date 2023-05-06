Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Former Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary, David Osiany has threatened to sue controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko, for claiming in public that she had a relationship with him.

Aoko, in a series of tweets on Friday, claimed that she had sex with Osiany and claimed he is a beast in bed.

Osiany has been married to Syombua Osiany for the past eight years and the couple has a daughter together.

In response to Aoko’s accusations, Osiany said:

“Your two minutes of fame is up! Time to make you pay for this silliness in the name of clout-chasing. I’m going to ensure this is the last you do. And I’m not bluffing.”

Aoko, however, dared him to bring it on, saying she was ready to argue her case on the matter.

“Wait for ANYONE Including Osiany to sue me. Then unfollow me. Disregard me. Tell him I’ve said aende Hague, I’ll do the needful…”

Aoko went on to issue some demands to Osiany which included them having a sit down to solve the matter amicably.

“David Osiany has only two options 1- sit me down and talk to me over a hodgepodge of things. A woman is scorned is lethal.”

