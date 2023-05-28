Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Former AFC Leopards treasurer Maurice Choge Chichi has passed on.

Chichi died on Sunday morning when he collapsed on a staircase and was rushed immediately to hospital, but could not be saved.

His family released a statement on his official Facebook page confirming his sudden demise.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved brother, Maurice Chichi Choge. He died on Sunday, May 28, 2023,” the statement read.

It is now emerging that he was battling depression after his marriage crumbled due to his wife’s infidelity.

His wife reportedly started cheating on him after he went broke.

At one time, he caught his wife getting intimate with another man.

A heartbreaking conversation between him and his wife has since gone viral.

Before he died, he left his home and went back to live with his mother.

May his soul rest in peace.

