Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Even as Kenyans continue to come to terms with the horrific Shakahola massacre, where over 200 bodies have been dug out from the 800-acre land in Shakahola Forest, another mass grave may have been discovered in Machakos County.

This is after residents discovered human bone remains in the 53,000-acre Yatta Ranch, sparking fears that there might be a mass grave in the expansive area.

Residents living around Yatta B2 Ranch, which is located in the Kalelini area, Kanyonyoo, and borders Yatta as well as Kitui Constituencies, stumbled upon the bones believed to have been buried there under questionable circumstances.

While calling for investigations, the residents are now fearful that more bodies may have been buried there.

Yatta B2 Ranch is one of the most expansive lands in the Lower Eastern region, spanning over 53,000 acres which may take investigative officers weeks should they commence investigations.

In August 2021, 15 people went missing in the Yatta B2 Ranch after over 100 armed goons invaded individuals who had squatted on the ranch.

With the finding of human remains, Kenyans were fearful that the region could have been used to bury the victims.

The remains in Yatta B2 Ranch are yet to be identified to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of the victims.

The findings from Yatta B2 ranch came at a time when Chakama Ranch in Kilifi County had been declared a crime scene.

That was after bodies were found buried in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest found within the ranch.

The bodies were believed to have been buried under the direction of suspected cult pastor, Paul Mackenzie, who is said to have induced forced starvation on his followers under the guise of religious fasting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST