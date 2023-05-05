Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – It appears that Azimio will not let President William Ruto rest.

After successfully cornering former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to call off his weekly demonstrations, another protest is in the offing.

This is concerning the funding of university students after Ruto changed the model with which students will be getting funds from his government.

Addressing the media at Parliament Buildings, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino urged Ruto to finance university students at 100 percent.

He threatened to lead nationwide demonstrations should the government fail to fund the students.

“Should the government refuse to finance all university students at 100 percent we are going to give directions on nationwide demonstrations soon. These demos will include all Kenyans because in Kenya you are either a student or a student to be, a parent or a parent to be. The demos will start in the Rift Valley region,” said Babu.

This comes after President William Ruto announced a new model of funding university education.

Speaking at State House on Wednesday, Ruto said the funding will be through government scholarships, loans, and bursaries.

“The government shall fully fund the vulnerable and extremely needy students who comprise 29% of the students joining university and TVETs this year. The funding shall be through government scholarships, loans, and bursaries,” Ruto stated.

“Students from needy households joining universities will receive government scholarships of up to a maximum of 53 percent and loans of up to 40%. Their Households will only pay for 7% of the cost of their University Education. Those joining TVETS will receive government scholarships up to a maximum of 50% and 30% In loans. Their Households will pay 20% of the costs,” he added.

The Head of State also noted that less needy students joining university will be funded through a government scholarship of up to a maximum of 38 percent of the cost of the programme and 55 percent in the form of loans.

