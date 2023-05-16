Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto’s administration after it emerged that hospitals are now turning away patients with NHIF cards, leaving them to die without any help.

This was revealed by private hospitals which have been forced to deny treatments to critically ill patients with NHIF cards because NHIF is allegedly broke thanks to Ruto’s government.

Fearing reprisals, most of the hospital managers confirmed that patients, especially those with chronic illnesses, have been turned away from hospitals. Most of them depend on NHIF for their treatment.

Hospitals have declared that patients with NHIF cards will not be served until further notice and until they receive a substantial amount of money from the government agency.

Hospital managers said NHIF owes them Sh12 billion, a figure that has been accumulating since last year. Some of the hospitals affected are those that have signed a comprehensive cover agreement with the fund, allowing patients to receive treatment without paying a single cent to the healthcare provider.

However, with non-comprehensive coverage, facilities charge patients whatever they want, but the reimbursement is standardized across all facilities.

Facilities were free to choose what worked for them. The idea was for the government to invest money in public hospitals, where, officials argued, the majority of Kenyans go for services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST