Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday May 25, 2023 – Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has welcomed his third child with his wife, Zulay Pogba.

The French superstar took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans, but didn’t reveal the gender of the newborn child.

Sharing adorable photos from his wife’s hospital bed, the proud father wrote:

‘Al Hamdullilah. A new Pogba member has arrived .. so proud of my Queen @zulaypogba I’m so so so happy. #Daddyofthree

See photos

