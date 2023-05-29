Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – First Lady Rachael Ruto has said she supports Finance Bill 2023, saying it will transform Kenyans’ lives.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

Speaking on Monday during the annual Teresia Wairimu Evangelistic Ministries conference in Dallas, Texas, Rachael said that the proposed VAT exemption on exported services in the Finance Bill will encourage more investors to set up markets in Kenya.

“Through the Kenya Investment Authority, the government is implementing the one-stop shop concept to facilitate investor entry into the country,” she said.

Mama Rachel stated that Micro Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) are some of the sectors that will benefit from the investment opportunities.

Rachael also urged US investors to take advantage of Kenya’s strategic position as the gateway to East Africa, to trade with the country and the region.

“Investors are invited to explore the opportunities in these sectors and take advantage of Kenya’s young and vibrant population, improved infrastructure, and supportive investment climate,” she said

The Kenyan DAILY POST.