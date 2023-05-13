Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 13 May 2023 – Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna claims that the late businesswoman Monica Kimani was brutally murdered because she was carrying huge amounts of money in dollars when she jetted into the country.

According to Miguna, Monica had been given money amounting to millions of shillings by a South Sudanese governor that she was dating.

When Jowie and his former girlfriend Jackie Maribe found out that she had arrived in the country with lots of cash in US dollars, they allegedly planned to murder her and steal the money.

Although Jackie Maribe told the court that she spent the night partying with Mike Sonko when Monica was killed, Miguna alleges that she was at the scene of the crime.

The court has already ruled that the two suspects have a case to answer and put them on defense.

