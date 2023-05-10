Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – The fight for the control of the Jubilee Party has taken another turn.

This is after East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega suspended the National Delegates Conference (NDC) called for by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a notice, Kega, who claimed to act as the Secretary-General, indicated that his decision was ratified by Jubilee’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Uhuru NDC was slated to take place on Monday, May 22.

“Take notice that the Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) has suspended the notice for a Special National Delegates Conference published in the print media on April 29,” read the notice in part.

Consequently, Kega added that the NEC would convene a special meeting for all the party delegates in the coming days.

“The party will in due course issue a notice convening a Special National Delegates Conference pursuant to the resolution of NEC dated February 2023,” he stated.

Kega’s move dealt Uhuru another blow after being sued by former nominated MP Hassan Osman over the May 22 meeting.

In his petition to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), the former lawmaker argued that Uhuru’s call for NDC was unlawful. He also asked for the meeting to be suspended.

“I wish to state that the respondents have tried to purport to remove or change the party constitution, membership and leadership when the same is unlawful, illegal and unprocedural,” he stated.

Uhuru and his faction’s secretary general, Jeremiah Kioni, were yet to respond to the court petition and Kanini Kega’s notice.

