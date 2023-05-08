Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has denied claims that she was fired by former Migori Woman Rep Dr. Pamela Adhiambo.

Aoko posted a resignation letter that she wrote to the former Woman Rep.

She reportedly resigned because the working environment was toxic.

She further accused the former woman rep’s chief office administrator of turning female employees into sex slaves.

He reportedly wanted to sleep with her but she turned down his sexual advances.

This is what she posted on Twitter.

