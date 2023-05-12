Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 12, 2023 – Businesswoman and mother of Davido’s first child, Sophia Momodu, has once again called out men who bully women.

Hours after she shared a post where she called out men who bully women financially, the mum of one has shared another post stating that financial abuse is a form of domestic abuse.

Is she right? What do you think?

Read her post below