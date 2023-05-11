Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Controversial Bungoma-based prophet, Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as Yesu wa Tongaren, has been arrested and arraigned in court on Thursday.

Yesu Wa Tongaren had presented himself at the Bungoma Police Station for the second day running as ordered by the police but was instead taken to Bungoma Law Courts.

“Yes, it is true that he is here in court. He is still waiting for the way forward,” a local journalist stated.

However, it is still unclear what charges Wekesa is facing in court.

On Tuesday, police in Bungoma County summoned Yesu Wa Tongaren over allegations of cultic practices at his church.

On Wednesday, he was questioned on various issues touching on claims of questionable teachings to his followers.

Speaking over the summons, Wekesa defended himself, insisting that his church operations are anchored on the word of God.

“I know the police commander who has summoned me is a human being. I understood that he wanted us to discuss church operations. I’ve been at the DC, OCS, and OCPD offices and nothing has happened. I have no other business other than preaching the word,” Wekesa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST