Tuesday May 2, 2023 – French actress, Emmanuelle Seigner and wife to filmmaker, Roman Polanski’s has updated her Instagram with a photo of her husband and a woman he raped in 1977 when she was just 13 years old.

The photo showed the Oscar-winning film director, 89, with Samantha Geimer, 60 in what is believed to be the first time they have met since the attack happened when the filmmaker was 43.

Emmanuelle Seigner shared the photo of the pair and captioned it: ‘Thank you Samantha.’

The photo came after Samantha agreed to speak with The Ghost Writer director’s wife for an interview with Le Point magazine which became their cover story for the April 13 publication.

After accusations that he drugged and raped the then-minor, the filmmaker disappeared from public view and retired from showbiz.

At the time, he pled guilty to unlawful sex with a minor and fled California for France before he was due to serve his prison time in California.

He has remained in Europe ever since and has been married to Emmanuelle for 34 years.

The attack on her happened when she arrived at actor Jack Nicholson’s home in Mulholland Drive to be photographed by Roman.

While there, he proceeded to anally penetrate her and give her quaaludes.

In the chat for the French magazine, Samantha revealed that she had forgiven him for his crime.

She said: ‘Let’s be very clear, what happened with Polanski was never a big problem for me.

‘I didn’t even know it was illegal, that someone could get arrested for it.

‘I was fine, I’m still fine, and that this thing was made into something bigger weighs heavily on me.

‘Having to constantly repeat that it was no big deal is a terrible burden.’

Samantha was not the only one to bring forward accusations against the French-Polish director – five other women also claimed he had sexually assaulted them.

She continued telling the star’s wife: ‘Everyone should know by now that Roman has served his sentence. Which was… long, if you want my opinion.’