Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Filipino boxer, Kenneth Egano, who collapsed into a coma following his bout with Jason Facularin on May 6, has died.

Egano, 22, collapsed in his corner of the ring following his eight-round bout with Facularin at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite, Philippines while fighting on a card promoted by Manny Pacquiao.

He was rushed to Imus Doctors Hospital and immediately placed into a coma, it emerged he had suffered a brain haemorrhage. The news of his passing was announced just four days later on May 10.

Egano won the fight against Facularin and the referee had awarded him the victory in absentia, signifying such by raising his own hand without that of a fighter’s attached.

His final fight came as part of Pacquiao’s Blow by Blow series, which forms part of a weekly boxing television programme in the fighter’s native country.

Pacquiao, an eight-time world champion, had previously said that he would pay for the medical care of Egano.

Paying tribute to the fighter, Pacquiao said that there is nothing more ‘precious’ than life, and made reference to the dangers boxing poses to those who take part.

‘There is nothing more precious than human life,’ he said. ‘Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line.

‘Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.’

Meanwhile, announcing the news, the Philippines’ Games and Amusements Board sent their condolences to Egano’s family and friends.

‘The entire agency of Games and Amusements Board (GAB) mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano,’ they wrote. ‘Our condolences to Kenneth’s family, relatives and friends.

‘May his soul rest in peace.’

His opponent on the night posted his own tribute on social media, expressing shock and sadness that they would experience such horrors together.

‘I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best,’ he wrote. ‘Why did it happen to us? “Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.’