Thursday May 18, 2023 – A fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder is almost completely confirmed, according to reports.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn said the clash will go ahead, with Saudi Arabia set to play host.

Hearn claimed in a conversation with The Mac that the mouth-watering showdown would take place in December, and that he anticipates a formal offer for his fighter to come in the coming week.

This comes just a month after Joshua himself confirmed that he would be facing Wilder in December.

In a video posted on social media, the British heavyweight was asked whether he would be taking on the American at the end of 2023, and he can be heard saying: ‘That’s what’s happening, you know what’s going on. ‘It’s public news we’re getting it down, throwing it down in December.’

The 33-year-old returned to the ring in April after a seven-month absence with a unanimous decision win over American fighter Jermaine Franklin at the O2 arena.

He had last been in action in Saudi Arabia, falling to a split-decision loss to Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk, who took hold of Joshua’s WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts.