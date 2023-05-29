Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 29, 2023 – Nick Cannon has made a joke about impregnating WWE star Bianca Belair.

The father-of-12 shocked viewers after he made the quip during an episode of his comedy rap battle show, Wild ‘N Out.

The actor and TV host was performing a spoof of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song when he made the joke in front of Bianca and her shocked husband Montez Ford.

Nick rapped: ‘There’s a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighbourhood. I get in one little fight, my mum got scared…’

He then proceeded to grind up against Bianca as he continued: ‘Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair.’

While Bianca and Montez laughed off the dig, viewers were left shocked, tweeting: ‘Nick Cannon is pure garbage’;

”I know my ears deceive me ain’t no way nick cannon said he wanted to get Bianca pregnant @BiancaBelairWWE that’s a threat girl contact the authorities’;

‘Nick cannon saying he wanted to impregnate Bianca is weird on like every level?? Like what even possesses your brain to even wanna say something like that’;

‘Not Nick Cannon saying he wanted to impregnate Bianca’; ‘Did Nick Cannon actually say he wants to get Bianca pregnant?’ [sic]

The dig comes a month after Nick made similar joke that he wanted Taylor Swift to be the mother of his 13th child.

Nick – who shares 12 children with six different women – was on The Howard Stern Show last month, when he was asked which celebrities he would father a child with.

Nick shares 11-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, who he was married to from 2008 to 2014. He shares son Golden Sagon, six, daughter Powerful Queen, two and son Rise Messiah, seven months, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, five months, with Abby de la Rosa.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice, seven months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, four months, with Alyssa Scott.

His son Zen with Alyssa Scott, Zen, passed away in December 2021 at just five months of age from a brain tumor.