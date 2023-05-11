Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – Hollywood icon, Jamie Foxx’s health has reportedly gotten worse, and his family and loved ones are preparing for the worst-case scenario according to a new report.

Recall that Foxx has been hospitalized for several weeks due to an unexpected medical issue.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram last month to state that her father had experienced a medical complication, but thanks to quick action and excellent care, he was already on the road to recovery.

According to a new report from Radar Online on Thursday May 11, Foxx’s family is now preparing for the worst possible outcome. It is unclear what could have changed in his health status that led to this update. The original medical issue still has not been revealed to the public.

Jamie Foxx is currently trending on Twitter worldwide and fans have taken to the platform to show their support and send prayers for his recovery.

