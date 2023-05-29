Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 29, 2023 – Some people on Facebook have opined that family planning is ‘against God’s will.’

A user had taken to the platform on Sunday, May 28, to ask if family planning is advisable for those in “Godly marriages,” and some of the replies he got stated that family planning means thwarting God’s plans.

“The Bible says go into the world and multiply. Doing family planning means thwarting the plan of God. As such, God bless those that give birth every year,” a woman said replied

