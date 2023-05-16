Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – A body modification fan dubbed ‘the skull’ and ‘Satan’ has revealed his latest transformation after deliberately scarring his own face.

Fernando Franco de Oliveira, from Brazil, has more than 18 modifications in total and claims to have tattooed 99 percent of his body.

He has made headlines in the past for his unique look including a forked tongue, tattooed eye, mutilated ears, and even vampire teeth.

Now, Fernando has revealed his latest modification done using a soldering iron.

‘I’ve always wanted to be different from society, so I started developing my modifications in 2000,’ Fernando said.

‘That is I started getting tattoos on my body, and by 2014, I was completely covered.

‘I started by tattooing my eyes, then came the implants, ear mutilations, had my nose cut off, put in my vampire teeth, and now, I have my scars.’

Fernando who is from Tatuí, São Paulo, Brazil, shared the new modification on social media where it has left users stunned.

In a clip, he can be seen speaking to the camera, before turning his face to the side to show off the scarring.

The modification was allegedly made with a soldering iron down the right side of his face. The skin still appears very red and looks sore.

He added: ‘When I go out on the street, I’d say 70% of people think I’m amazing and my modifications are incredibly.

‘I have fans ask to take pictures with me too

‘The other 30 per cent look at me quite strangely, some call me Satan, demon, and some even say I’m going to hell.

‘But I believe the people who judge me are ignorant and foolish people, because the only one in the universe who can judge, is God.’

Fernando has spent 160 thousand reais (£26,048) on his modifications so far.