Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – The Kenyan DAILY POST has learned of a scandal that is brewing at the Trade and Investment Ministry, where cartels are making millions in exporting cows to Indonesia.

According to our sources, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, secured a tender to import 3000 cows to Indonesia at Sh 300,000 per cow.

Instead of making the tender public, Moses Kuria, who is a renowned wheeler-dealer, has informed his close associates that they are selling cows to him at Sh 80,000 and then he sells to an Indonesia Company at Sh 300,000 per cow.

Some of Kuria’s associates are former Mt Kenya MPs and MCAs who have kept the deal secret to avoid sleuths from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from noticing the illegal activity.

Mainstream journalists are aware of the multibillion scandal but their hands have been greased by the CS and his associates and have remained mum on the scandal that will disenfranchise farmers from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions.

Indonesia, according to our sources, is planning to import 700,000 cows from Kenya this year alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST