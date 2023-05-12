Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 12 May 2023 – President William Ruto and his political rival Raila Odinga are in-laws despite the political animosity that exists between the two.

According to Ruto’s former personal assistant Wafula Buke, Ruto sired a kid with one of Raila’s sisters.

For those who don’t know, Raila has step-sisters since his late father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga was polygamous and had four wives.

Wafula revealed the daughter that Ruto sired with Raila’s sister is in South Africa and is very good at swimming.

She won a gold medal after participating in a swimming competition.

According to reports on Twitter, the lady is called Akinyi Walkowa Odinga.

See her photo below.

