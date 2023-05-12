Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said former President Uhuru Kenyatta had authorised the assassination of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, who was the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential agent during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s For The Record Book, Gachagua alleged that Kindiki was to be assassinated on August 14, 2022.

“A man who I don’t know whether he will write in his book that he was almost assassinated on August 14 is today the Minister of Interior Professor Kithure Kindiki,” he stated.

The Second in Command also said that several of President Ruto’s loyalists were offered huge sums of money to betray him before the elections but they rejected the money.

“What Kindiki said that we have little regard for money is true. Had this team given in to monetary offers, these people would be billionaires.

“Money was offered left, right and centre for the betrayal of Ruto but great men said no,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST