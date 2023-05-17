Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has warned of mass firing within President William Ruto’s administration following the sacking of Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu and the entire Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board over the Sh3.7 billion mosquito net scandal.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Raila for the first time hailed Ruto for taking the bold move, noting that the government should not spare anyone in cleaning up the mess at (KEMSA).

Raila noted that the Opposition had for a long time called on the government to crack the whip on those responsible for the massive loss of public funds within the crucial authority.

“The government is reacting to a major issue. This is not the only matter we have in KEMSA. Within a short period of time, you will see a haemorrhage in this government,” stated Raila.

Raila claimed Ruto ruled his administration with an iron fist and did not allow his Cabinet to delegate roles within their ministries.

“A government should be run as a government; you have ministers who are charged with responsibilities. Why are we not seeing ministers delegating as the president is the one coming up with key policies,” he wondered.

“A major statement should come from a minister in his ministry. If there’s a scandal in health, it should come from the minister. It raises more questions than answers in the so-called surgery in the ministry,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST