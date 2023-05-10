Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Former NBA player, John Amaechi has lashed out at West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins over the anti-gay comments he made earlier this week.

Huggins used homophobic slurs during a Cincinnati radio appearance on Monday, May 8. He referred to Xavier fans as “Catholic f**s” while speaking with Bill Cunningham on 700 WLW.

Amaechi who came out as gay in 2007 has now lashed out at the coaching legend, adding that he isn’t the only one in a sports leadership role who would use such a term. He also said that everyone involved in the conversation is straight-up “disgusting.”

“I don’t know the man — but he sounds like a dinosaur,” Amaechi tells TMZ Sports. “College (and indeed pro) sports are littered with them.”

Also attacking the sports show hosts, Amaechi stated that they “are also disgusting and to blame for egging this conversation on and calling him ‘the best’ after he said those words.”

“It’s hardly surprising that some people still think it’s OK to say these words,” he added. “As to whether he should be an educator (as a coach or otherwise), I would remind people that the vociferously anti-trans and anti-gay usually sit in a constellation where many other minority groups (including Black and Brown people) are also held in contempt.”

Amaechi who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz over the course of 5 seasons in the Association — has become a voice for the LGBTQ+ community since coming out, and has also built a career as a psychologist and professor at a Russell Group university.

Huggins has since apologized for his comments, saying there is no excuse for his actions. WVU is currently reviewing the situation.