Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Former Manchester United and AC Milan defender, Jaap Stam has warned of potential ‘struggle’ Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen could face in the Premier League if United make a move for him during the upcoming transfer window.

The retired defender argued that whilst the forward who became Serie A’s highest-scoring African player after breaking George Weah’s record in May – is a strong choice but may lack the necessary competencies to succeed in England.

Stam also claimed that United’s top choice, Harry Kane, has more than ‘proven himself’ capable of performing at the highest level for the Red Devils.

United are looking for a new striker to take the place of out-of-form Wout Weghorst, the Burnley loanee recruited after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit at the start of the 2022 World Cup.

Kane is believed to be the club’s number-one choice, but Osimhen has been heavily linked with the Manchester club after his vital role in Napoli’s historic Scudetto-winning season,