Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 12, 2023 – Former Manchester City striker, Carlos Tevez has criticised Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks after his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentina World Cup winner, who returned to PSG training on Monday May 8, was forced to issue an apology to the club after undergoing the one-day trip, which had led to him missing a training session with his team-mates.

PSG also docked Messi’s wages following his public apology, and he subsequently missed the French giants’ 3-1 victory over Troyes last Sunday.

Tevez, Messi’s former international team-mate, has slammed the Ligue 1 club after their treatment of the superstar.

He also accused PSG of neglecting Messi ever since his arrival at the Parc des Princes.

‘I think Messi gives us all a humbling blow. Because if you told me, when I was world champion, that I had to apologise for going on a trip when I had a day off, I’d go back to Rosario and stay there drinking mate,’ Tevez told TyC Sports.

‘You’d have to apologise to me! But Messi, the truth is, he puts the club above everything else. And I think that, in that case, you have to take your hat off to him.

‘Then we can say a lot of things about a club that didn’t really look after him. From the first moment he arrived, they didn’t look after him. That’s how it is.’

With the sanction now lifted, Messi is expected to be back in contention for PSG’s home fixture with Ajaccio on Saturday.