Friday, May 19, 2023 – Former Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has finally spoken after President William Ruto appointed him as the chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board (KWTA).

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Echesa said he looks forward to giving his best to help Ruto achieve the Kenya Kwanza promises made during campaigns.

Echesa also thanked President Ruto for appointing him to the role, saying that it was an honour.

“Congratulations to me for this next step. I am indebted and beholden to H.E. The President Dr. William Ruto for considering me for this noble appointment as the Chairman of Kenya Water Towers Agency Board (KWTA). I look forward to working diligently and industriously so as to fulfill KK’s manifestos to the people of Kenya. Mungu mbele,” Echesa said.

Echesa was among Western Kenya politicians who used everything at their disposal to campaign for President William Ruto during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

