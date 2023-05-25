Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – Former Barcelona right-back, Douglas Pereira has been arrested after shooting a gun into the air in a car park in Brazil.

Brazilian publication Globo Esporte reported that the 32-year-old is facing trial after the incident which allegedly took place on April 21 in the country’s capital of Brasilia.

It is claimed that the former Brazil U20 international had been drinking on a boat at Lake Paranoa which he left after falling out with the other people on it.

According to Football Espana, Douglas then walked through a forested area with an unauthorised gun and came to the sports campus of Club Esportives Sul.

Security at the facility are said to have asked him to leave the area after he confronted several people ‘aggressively’ – before he fired the gun into the air in a car park.

The player is then said to have hid the pistol in a nearby bush and was arrested by police – though the gun was not located.

Douglas was reportedly detained and released on April 23 ahead of facing trial in Brazil.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Criminal Justice filed a complaint against Douglas for illegally carrying and firing a firearm.

He joined Barcelona in 2014 from Sao Paulo for a fee worth around £3.4m plus add-ons.

However, during his five years at the club, he made just eight appearances and was sent out on loan to Sporting Gijon, Benfica, and Sivasspor.

He then joined Besiktas, where he only made seven appearances, and has been without a club since he left the Turkish side last year.