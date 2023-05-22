Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – Clergyman, Emmanuel Okose, has said that any man who cannot cater to the needs of a woman, should leave her alone.

In a video posted online, Okose formerly known as Soul E, said women are not wired to work.

He said that he has travelled to so many countries and has come to understand that women do not like to work but want to be taken care of.

He stated that no matter how wealthy a woman is, she still wants the money of a man.

Watch the video he shared below