Monday May 29, 2023 – Leicester city football club has been relegated from the Premier League just seven years after a spectacular title triumph as Everton won to remain in the English top flight by beating Bournemouth 1-0 on Sunday night, May 28.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was Everton’s hero as the French midfielder smashed home from the box edge on 57 minutes to spark wild celebrations around Goodison Park, prolonging Everton’s 69-year stay in the premier league.

Leeds were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham, a defeat that also saw them return to the Championship after three seasons in the Premier League.

But, Leicester who just in 2016, won the premier league, were relegated despite a 2-1 win over West Ham, underscoring poor investment in the first team the last two seasons.

Leicester’s win was their second win in 17 games but it was already late for a talented squad that badly under-performed this season.

The 2022/2023 English premier league season has now officially ended with Manchester City as Champions, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle joining the winners to qualify for the Champions league while Southampton, Leeds and Leicester City were relegated.