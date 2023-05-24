Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Former Roots Party Presidential running mate Justina Wamae has weighed in on the Finance Bill 2023.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

Commenting about the Bill, Wamae urged President William Ruto’s government to be sensitive to Kenyans before increasing taxes.

Wamae said the subsidized fertilizer that Ruto promised is yet to be seen in most parts of the country, adding that the President is not taking Kenya in the right direction.

“Does the KK Administration have a soul? You tell us about subsidized fertilizer:- which by the way is yet to be seen in most parts of the country.

“Yet in the Finance Bill 2023, how can you reclassify Fertilizer and Pest control from zero rates to Exempt VAT supplies? Allow us to grow katani, it doesn’t need fertilizer,” Wamae wrote on her Twitter page.

Many Kenyans, including Opposition leader Raila Odinga have opposed the bill, saying it is another burden for Kenyans who are already suffering due to the high cost of living.

