Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Comments by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to split Kenya into two have attracted backlash from none other than his 2022 presidential Chief Agent.

Weighing in on the matter that has elicited serious debate, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, dismissed the clamour for secession.

According to Kanchory, it is silly to call for secession. He urged Raila to focus his energies to make Kenya better.

“It takes just one last straw to break the camel’s back, instead of identifying that one straw and the damage to the opposition is busy rummaging through the haystack.”

“Talking secession months out of tune is simply silly. We want a better Kenya not to leave Kenya,” noted Kanchory.

Similar sentiments were echoed by renowned lawyer, Professor PLO Lumumba, who slammed Raila, claiming the quest for power was behind the secession calls.

“It is unfortunate that while citizens of goodwill are working towards East Africa (EA) integration and African unity, some Kenyan politicians are discussing secession in their quest for political offices.

“This megalomania must be condemned,” he criticised Raila.

Raila and his allies gave President William Ruto a week to denounce his deputy’s narrative on Kenya having shareholders lest they push for self-independence.

The Kenya DAILY POST.