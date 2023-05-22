Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 22, 2023 – It appears Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC is also opposed to President William Ruto’s plan to deduct 3% of all government workers to fund his housing project if the statement by Lamu Governor Issa Timamy is anything to go by.

Speaking yesterday, Timamy, who is also the Acting ANC Party Leader, appealed to Ruto, urging him to consider making the housing fund levy optional as opposed to forcing it on poor hustlers.

According to him, giving individuals the option to contribute to the fund would alleviate the financial strain on low-income earners.

He noted that such a change would empower citizens to make decisions regarding their own financial priorities.

“In my view, it should not be compulsory. Kuna watu wengine tayari wamejizatiti wakajenga nyumba zao, kwa hivyo kwa sasa hawana haja ila kwa wale wanaotaka ili wai wafaidike,” said the governor even as the debate on the housing levy continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.