Wednesday, May 10, 2023– Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said as a patriotic Kenyan, he can join the Azimio One Kenya Alliance mass protest to compel Kenya Kwanza Alliance to reduce the high cost of living and address electoral injustices during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

However, Miguna, who was having an interview with TRT World on Tuesday, said he can only join Azimio mass protests if they are led by genuine and progressive leaders and not hypocrites like former prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Miguna further stated Raila Odinga is not protesting over the high cost of living but he is demonstrating to fulfill his self-interest.

“If these protestors were led by genuine, revolutionary or progressive leaders, I would have supported and joined them. If their protest was strictly against the standard of living, high unemployment, police brutality, or extrajudicial killings, I would be for them but that’s not what they are,” he said.

Miguna, who served as Raila’s advisor when he was Prime Minister, questioned the motive behind the protests.

He noted that Raila disappeared for some months after the August polls before he returned with the calls for protests.

“These protests were called by Raila Odinga after eight months of hiding or after having accepted the results of the election for personal reasons,” he said.

Miguna said during the interview that the protests would amount to nothing because Raila is not fighting for common Mwananchi.

